SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s baseball team swept a pair of games in non-conference play Tuesday against Holton in Scottville, 9-4 and 6-5.
Central coach Chris Carr was thrilled with Jacob Johnson’s day on the mound and at the plate. Johnson pitched 2/3 of an inning with two strikeouts in the first game, and he pitched to just four batters on 12 pitches with two strikeouts and a groundout in the nightcap.
At the plate, Johnson had a single, two runs and three RBIs in the opener. He followed it up with an RBI and run in the second game.
“Jacob had a heck of a night tonight,” Carr said. “He ran the bases smart tonight. That helped him to get across the plate. Jacob Johnson had a really good game (in the second game). With both games, he played great.”
Owen Shimel opened the game on the mound, going 4 2/3 innings with seven walks, eight strikeouts and an earned run. Will Chye took over, pitching 2/3 innings and walked two. Johnson closed out the first game.
Chye had a single with an RBI and run at the plate. Braden Overmyer added a run and an RBI. Simon Shimel had a single and two runs. Gage Ruiz had a single and two runs. Raiden Keefer has a single and a run. Ethan Huffman had a single and three RBIs. Peyton Merz had an RBI.
Braylin Thurow started the game in the second game and went four innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits, three walks and three strikeouts. Johnson pitched the balance.
Simon Shimel had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Tyler Thurow scored a run and had the game-winning RBI. Ruiz had a double, run and an RBI. Owen Shimel had a run and two RBIs.