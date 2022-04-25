WHITEHALL — Mason County Central's baseball team took a pair of West Michigan Conference games from Whitehall Monday afternoon, 3-1 and 5-2.
The Spartans (6-4, 2-4 WMC) saw a good performance from Will Chye on the mound and at the plate while also limiting mistakes in the field, said Central coach Chris Carr.
"It was quite a turnaround from the last couple of games as we were putting runs on the board," Carr said. "Your confidence can ride high if your defense is working. (Monday), we had that clicking. We doubled up some kids with line drives. We did a lot of good things (Monday)."
Chye pitched the complete game victory in the opener, allowing an earned run on three hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. At the plate, Chye hit a solo home run to break a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh inning.
Simon Shimel had a single, run and an RBI. Jacob Johnson scored the Spartans' other run. Tyler Thurow and Raiden Keefer each had singles, and Gage Ruiz had an RBI.
In the second game, Johnson got the victory as he allowed an unearned run on six hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. Simon Shimel pitched a single inning as he allowed a run on two walks.
At the plate, Chye was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Brady Anes had a single, run and an RBI. Simon Shimel went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Ruiz added a single, and Owen Shimel and Keefer each scored a run. Brayden Overmyer had a sacrifice for an RBI.