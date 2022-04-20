SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's baseball team dropped a doubleheader at home to Montague Wednesday, 12-1 and 8-1.
"I know we're not a big-hitting team. We have to manufacture run, but we what we have to do is play defense to stop the chaos," said Central coach Chris Carr. "If you're playing defense solid, you're going to build confidence (and hit well). When you're hitting great, your defense is great.
"Defensively, we've got to get better."
Simon Shimel opened the first game on the mound and pitched 5 1/3 innings. He allowed 10 runs — eight earned — on 10 hits, two walks, two hit batters and five strikeouts. Brayden Overmyer pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed two runs, both earned, on two hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Will Chye had two singles with Brady Anes getting a single and scoring the run. Simon Shimel got an RBI.
In the nightcap, Chye started on the mound and lasted 1 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs, one earned, on a walk, a hit and a strikeout. Jacob Johnson pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief and allowed three runs, none earned, on three hits, four walks and a strikeout. Owen Shimel completed the game as he tossed two innings and allowed two runs, both earned on two hits and two walks.
Chye had a single, double and a run scored. Anes had a single. Simon Shimel had a single and an RBI.