FRANKFORT — Mason County Central's baseball team dug into its junior varsity program, called them up and they were able to carry the Spartans to a doubleheader sweep of Frankfort, 12-4 and 11-0, Friday in Frankfort.
"It's a good test for these JV kids," said Central coach Chris Carr. "Having a JV program after one year off, that's where the fundamentals are at. It's a developmental level. All of the underclassmen that came up from the JV produced."
Braylin Thurow got the complete game victory in the first game. He allowed four runs — three earned — on two walks, five strikeouts and six hits.
At the plate, Will Chye hit a single and a triple, scored four runs and had an RBI. Peyton Merz had four RBIs with two singles. Braylin Thurow had two hits. Eathan Huffman hit a single, scored three runs and had an RBI. Brayden Overmyer hit a single and scored a run. Tyler Thurow hit a single, and Gage Ruiz and Simon Shimel each scored a run.
In the second game, Easton Edmondson, Owen Shimel and Overmyer combined to limit the Panthers to just two hits on the mound. Edmondson started and pitched three innings, allowing a hit and striking out one. Shimel pitched two innings, walked two and struck out three. Overmyer pitched the final inning, allowing a hit and striking out one.
Chye again had a single and a triple with an RBI but one run. Jacob Johnson and Huffman each had a single, run and an RBI. Simon Shimel had a single and three runs. Ruiz had a single and a run, and Edmondson hit a single. Raiden Keefer and Merz each scored a run for the Spartans (16-6).