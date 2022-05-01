KALKASKA — Mason County Central’s baseball team witnessed one of the game’s great feats as a part of its tournament victory Saturday in Kalkaska.
The Spartans defeated Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 15-0, in three innings on a perfect game thrown by Will Chye. In the title game, Central defeated Carson City-Crystal, 4-0.
Chye faced the minimum against the Eagles, including striking out eight of the nine batters he faced. The ninth batter grounded out, with Chye tossing the ball underhand to first base to complete the feat. In all, Chye threw just 31 pitches.
He returned to the mound against Carson City-Crystal, and he pitched five innings. He allowed seven hits and didn’t issue a walk while striking out six. Jacob Johnson pitched the final inning, allowing two hits with two strikeouts.
In the first game, Brady Anes and Tyler Thurow each had three RBIs as Anes had a hit and a run while Thurow added two hits and three runs. Owen Shimel had two hits, three runs and an RBI. Ethan Huffman had a hit, a run and two RBIs. Raiden Keefer had two hits and two runs. Simon Shimel and Chye each had a hit and a run with Chye getting an RBI. Gage Ruiz scored two runs as he had a hit and an RBI. Johnson scored a run.
Chye went 3-for-4 in the second game with two triples and a double while also scoring a run. Peyton Merz had a single and a double with three RBIs. Simon Shimel added a hit and a run. Anes had a run and an RBI on a sacrifice. Ruiz scored a run, and Johnson hit a double.
The Spartans (8-6) host Shelby Wednesday in a doubleheader.