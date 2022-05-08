SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s baseball team earned two mercy-shortened victories on its way to taking the Larson Ace Hardware tournament Saturday in Scottville.
The Spartans defeated Mason County Eastern, 12-0, in the semifinals. In the title game, Central beat Hart, 15-0. Hart reached the title game with a 2-1 victory against Ludington. The Orioles defeated Eastern in the consolation game, 15-0.
“It’s the first time to win the Larson Ace Hardware tournament in a long time,” said Central coach Chris Carr. “It was nice to get this trophy. It’s the one you have at home, and I played in it when I was in high school. It’s been a long time running. These kids want this one. For the seniors, it was good they finally got it.”
Championship Mason County Central 15, Hart 0
Mason County Central’s ace, Will Chye, checked the Pirates on two hits as he went four innings, walked two and struck out five for the victory.
At the plate, Chye hit two singles, a double, had four RBIs and scored three runs. Eathen Huffman had two singles, three runs and an RBI. Simon Shimel had three runs and a double. Jacob Johnson hit two singles, scored a run and had four RBIs. Peyton Merz had a single and a double. Braylin Thurow had a single and an RBI. Tyler Thurow had a single and an RBI. Raiden Keefer scored two runs, and Gage Ruiz scored one run.
Consolation Ludington 15, Mason County Eastern 0
Ludington rebounded from its loss in the semifinal game by defeating Hart. Nathan Dillehay earned the victory as he allowed one hit over three innings and struck out five.
Semifinals Mason County Central 12, Mason County Eastern 0
Mason County Central started the day with a victory against Mason County Eastern. Johnson got the victory as he scattered three hits and a walk over four innings and struck out five. Easton Edmondson pitched the final inning, allowing a hit and striking out one.
Chye had two doubles, a single and four runs scored. Huffman had a single, run and an RBI. Shimel had a double and two runs. Merz — part of a day where he reached based all six times he came to bat — had a single and a run. Ruiz had two runs and an RBI. Edmondson and Tyler Thurow each had an RBI. Brayden Overmyer scored a run.
Hart 2, Ludington 1
In the second semifinal, Hart’s Brandon VanderZanden drove in Ty Schlukebir — who reached base on an error — for the difference.
“Brandon… has the at-bat of his career as he took the count full, fouling off a few tough fastballs,” said Hart coach David Riley. “After a near game winner that dropped just foul down the right field line, he nailed a solid line drive hit to left to drive in the winning run.”
Blake Weirich and Schlukebir combined on a two-hitter against the Orioles, striking out 13. Weirich pitched the first four innings and Schlukebir went the final three innings.
“Granted, we got smacked in the final, (but) I am very proud of the way we played baseball in the win against Ludington,” Riley said. “The boys decided they could and wanted to win a big game.”
“(Saturday) is the most disappointing day for Ludington baseball in recent memory,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “We take great pride in this tournament and did not do what it takes to win. Hats off (to) Hart for coming out and playing their tails off against us.
“We are not going to let (Saturday) define us, though, as a team. We will remember this feeling and use it as motivation as we still pursue our goals of a conference and district title.”
Hayden Madl took the loss for the Orioles, allowing two hits over seven innings with nine strikeouts.