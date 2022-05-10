HART — Mason County Central's baseball team swatted several extra base hits in a West Michigan Conference doubleheader sweep of Hart Tuesday afternoon in Hart, 12-0 and 12-6.
And they got a bit of a rare pitching performance, too.
"We were clicking on all cylinders tonight," said Central coach Chris Carr. "We scored four runs in the first inning of the first game, and the bats stayed hot the entire night. I don't know if was the heat that made the kids more aggressive. They sure did and played solid defense."
Will Chye threw a perfect game for Central (14-6, 6-6 WMC) against Hart in the first game. He struck out four in the five-inning game.
At the plate, Chye hit a two-run home run. Simon Shimel hit two singles and a double to go with two RBIs and two runs. Raiden Keefer hit a single and a double with two RBIs and a run scored. Jacob Johnson hit two singles with three RBIs and two runs scored. Peyton Merz hit a single to go with two runs and an RBI. Tyler Thurow had an RBI.
In the second game, Johnson got the victory as he threw 6 1/3 innings. He allowed six earned runs on 12 hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Owen Shimel pitched the final 2/3 innings and allowed a hit.
Chye hit a grand slam in the second game, and Johnson hit a two-run home run. Johnson scored two runs. Gage Ruiz hit a double and had two RBIs and a run. Anes hit a double and scored two runs. Merz hit two singles and had two RBIs. Simon Shimel had a single and a run. Jacob Mortensen hit a single, had an RBI and scored a run. Brayden Overmyer and Tyler Thurow each scored two runs.