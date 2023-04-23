SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's junior varsity baseball team hosted Montague on Thursday and split the doubleheader, winning game one, 15-5, dropping the nightcap, 13-9, in Scottville.
Kaden Ruiz in the opener was on the mound, pitching five innings, striking out five.
At the plate, Jose Lopez was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk. Tyler Norton was 2-for-3 with two RBIs , three runs scored and a walk.
In the nightcap, the young Spartans were down 13-5 headed to the bottom of the sixth, but the rally fell short, 13-9, when the game was called due to lightning.
Offensively for Central, Jose Lopez was 2-for-2, had two runs and was hit by a pitch. Brinton Brooks was 1-for-2, scoring two and walking once.
The Spartans will host Hesperia on Tuesday in a West Michigan Conference Rivers match-up at 4 p.m.