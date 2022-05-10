SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's junior varsity baseball team swept Hart in a doubleheader Tuesday, 11-1 and 21-2.
Easton Edmondson got the victory for Central in the first game as he had an earned run on a walk and eight strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.
Eathan Huffman was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs. Drake McKay was 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Braylin Thurow was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.
In the second game, Thurow pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs with six strikeouts. Eli Tyndall pitched 2/3 inning and struck out one and walked one.
Jose Lopez was 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI. Jaden Shirey was 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs. Huffman was 5-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs. Tyndall was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs.