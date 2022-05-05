SHELBY — Mason County Central's junior varsity baseball team swept a doubleheader from Shelby Thursday in Shelby, 21-4 and 13-9.
In the first game, Braylin Thurow pitched six innings and allowed two walks and had five strikeouts. At the plate, Thurow was 4-for-5 with a double, three runs and four RBIs. Easton Edmondson went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI.
In the second game, Edmondson pitched three innings of relief and allowed a walk while striking out five. At the plate, Peyton Merz was 3-for-4 with a triple. River Claveau was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Drake McKay went 1-for-2 with three RBIs.