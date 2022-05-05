SHELBY — Mason County Central's junior varsity baseball team swept a doubleheader from Shelby Thursday in Shelby, 21-4 and 13-9.

In the first game, Braylin Thurow pitched six innings and allowed two walks and had five strikeouts. At the plate, Thurow was 4-for-5 with a double, three runs and four RBIs. Easton Edmondson went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI.

In the second game, Edmondson pitched three innings of relief and allowed a walk while striking out five. At the plate, Peyton Merz was 3-for-4 with a triple. River Claveau was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Drake McKay went 1-for-2 with three RBIs.

Tags

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

Trending Food Videos