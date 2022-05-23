CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s baseball team split its games with Frankfort in non-conference play Monday afternoon, winning the opener, 5-0, but dropping the second game, 8-2.
Eastern’s Wyatt Crawford was a base hit away from throwing a perfect game against the Panthers. Crawford allowed the one hit without a walk but with 10 strikeouts.
“Their batter had a slap hit. He threw the at at it, and it was just out of the reach of the second baseman,” said Cardinals coach Ward Stever. “He pitched a (great) game. He only threw 75 pitches.”
James Drake went 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs. Crawford had a single and an RBI, and Ron Hasenbank went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Keegan Bates and Jude Mickevich each had a hit. Zach Howell scored a run.
In the second game, Drake took the mound and allowed eight earned runs on six hits, four walks and seven strikeouts over five innings. Keegan Nelson pitched the remaining two innings and allowed two hits with a strikeout.
Drake went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two runs at the plate. Bates had an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Hasenbank, Howell and Alex Tyndall each had a hit for Eastern (11-11).
“I was pretty happy all-around,” Stever said. “We put the ball on the ball, and we made them play defense. I was pretty happy. Frankfort is a good program.”
Eastern plays Hesperia Friday afternoon in a doubleheader.