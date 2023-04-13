FRANKFORT — Mason County Eastern’s baseball team lost both ends of a non-conference doubleheader Thursday at Frankfort, 12-2 and 10-2.
In the opening game, Aaron Drake pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed 10 runs — eight earned — on four hits, eight walks and seven strikeouts. Clay Shoup pitched the remaining two innings and allowed two runs on two hits, two walks and a strikeout.
Shoup was 2-for-2 with a two-RBI single with two outs. Ron Hasenbank was got a hit and scored a run. Danny Seffes scored a run.
In the second game, which was called after four innings because of darkness, Zach Howe pitched three innings and allowed 10 runs — nine earned — on 10 hits, six walks and four strikeouts.
Shoup collected another hit and scored a run. Drake scored a run after a walk.
Eastern coach Ward Stever was happy with the play of Shoup.
“He’s really stepped up. Him and Zach Howe have stepped up and became leaders of the team.”