BRETHREN — Mason County Eastern’s baseball team picked up a West Michigan D League doubleheader sweep of Brethren Thursday, defeating the Bobcats, 5-3 and 20-4.
Zach Howe swatted a pair of home runs, one in each game, to lead the Cardinals. In the opener, Howe had a two-run home run as he went 2-for-3.
In the second game, Howe went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and four runs scored to go with a solo home run that sailed into the trees in left field.
For the opening game, Keegan Nelson earned the complete game victory as he allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits, a walk, a hit batter and 13 strikeouts. At the plate, he was 2-for-3 with three runs.
Clayton Logsdon had a hit and a run scored with AJ LaPointe picking up a hit.
“Keegan pitched pretty well,” said Eastern coach Ward Stever. “They had a slower pitcher, and we actually struggled with him.”
The second game lasted just four innings as the Cardinals’ hitters exploded for 10 runs in the fourth. Logsdon had an inside-the-park home run as he went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Clay Shoup went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs. Nelson picked up a hit and had three runs scored.
Aaron Drake earned the victory on the mound as he allowed four runs, two earned, on a hit, two walks, two hit by pitch and six strikeouts.
Eastern (4-4, 4-2 WMD) hosts Marion in a league contest Monday.