SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s baseball team dropped a pair of West Michigan Conference contests to North Muskegon in Scottville Thursday, 10-5 and 13-3.
“We ran into a very tough North Muskegon team (Thursday),” said Central coach Chris Carr. “They scattered hits all over tonight. Defensively we played well but they seemed to find every hole on the field.”
Jackson Kimes took the loss in the opener as he allowed six runs on seven hits and a strikeout, and he did not walk a batter. Simon Shimel pitched in relief and allowed four runs on six hits, four walks and two strikeouts.
Ethan Johnson hit a single and a double. Hunter White and Jacob Johnson each hit a double. Tyler Thurow and Braylin Thurow each had a single.
Owen Shimel took the loss in the nightcap as he allowed 12 runs on six hits, four walks and six strikeouts. Braylin Thurow pitched in relief and allowed a run on a hit and a walk.
Johnson had another single and another double. Will Chye, Simon Shimel, White and Kimes each hit singles.