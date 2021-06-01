SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s post-season got underway Tuesday as the Spartans scored a 12-1 victory in six innings against LeRoy Pine River in Scottville in an MHSAA Division 3 district quarterfinal contest.
“It was nice to get this win tonight and let our season run longer for our seniors,” said Central coach Chris Carr. “These last few days have been great for our team. Monday night, Will Chye was nominated all-confernce (in the) outfield, Ethan Johnson at catcher and Hunter White (at) infield. Then following it up with a pre-district win. It’s now back to work Wednesday preparing for this weekend.”
The Spartans moved on to play Evart in a 10 a.m. first pitch at the district hosted by Hart.
White got the victory on the mound as he scattered three hits and walked one over five innings while allowing a run with eight strikeouts. Will Chye pitched the sixth inning and allowed two hits, walked one and struck out two.
At the plate, Chye hit two singles and a double, scored two runs and had an RBI. Simon Shimel had two singles, three RBIs and scored a run. White had three singles, two RBIs and a run. Johnson had two singles, two RBIs and two runs. Jacob Johnson had a single, two RBIs and a run. Jackson Kimes hit a double and had an RBI. Gage Ruiz scored a run. Tyler Thurow hit a single, scored a run and had an RBI. Raiden Keefer had a single and a run.