SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's baseball team came back from a COVID-19 quarantine to take a 9-2 victory against Cadillac Thursday in Scottville.
Jackson Kimes got the victory as he started and threw 1 1/3 innings. He allowed four hits and two walks to go with two strikeouts and a run. Hunter White threw four innings of relief and allowed a hit and a run to go with five strikeouts. Owen Shimel finished off the game with a 2/3 of an inning and he allowed a hit and struck out one.
At the plate, Will Chye had two singles, a triple, two runs and a stolen base. White had two singles and a double. Also getting hits were Ethan Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Gage Ruiz, Raiden Keefer, Braylin Thurow and Kimes. Keefer scored a pair of runs with a run being scored by Shimel, White, Ruiz, Thurow and Ethan Johnson.
The second game was shortened by rain to four innings. Chye started, and he did not allow a run and struck out three.
White had two hits with White, Chye and Brayden Overmyer each scoring a run.