Mason County Central’s baseball team earned a 5-3 victory against Ludington in six innings of play Thursday in a single game played at Stokely Diamond in Ludington.
“I love the way these boys have showed up to play ball this week,” said Central coach Chris Carr. “They play with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement. It’s great to hear the noise and support they get from behind the fence as well. It’s nice to see the whole team contributing up and down the lineup.”
“Obviously not happy with the final result, but after almost a two-year layoff, it felt great to be back on the field,” said first-year Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “We as a team need to play better situational baseball and have more quality at-bats. If we learn from our mistakes tonight, we are going to be in a good spot moving forward.”
Will Chye got the start for the Spartans, and he allowed five hits, a walk and struck out four.
Brad Mesyar took the loss for the Orioles (0-1) as he threw the complete game and allowed four earned runs on eight hits and three strikeouts.
At the plate, Ludington was led by Stephen Weinert with a 2-for-3 game with a run. Gabe Hogenson was 1-for-3 with a run. Ty Wincheski went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk. Mesyar went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
The Spartans (2-0-1) were led at the plate by Raiden Keefer and Gage Ruiz as each had two singles. Keefer had a run and an RBI. Jacob Johnson and Hunter White each hit singles with a run and and RBI. Ethan Johnson clubbed a double with a run. Jackson Kimes and Chye each had a single and an RBI.