SHELBY — Mason County Central’s baseball team swept a doubleheader from Shelby, 17-6 and 12-4, in West Michigan Conference play Tuesday in Shelby.
“We came out a little flat early but things came together, and we played well the rest of the night. It’s great to see us peaking as we end our regular season and head into post season play,” said Central coach Chris Carr.
“Ethan Johnson had another great night at the plate hitting for the cycle. He’s come close all year but has come up short with no home run. It was awesome to see him finish that quest tonight as a senior.
“Will Chye, Simon Shimel and Hunter White exploded at the plate tonight as well. Things are coming full circle for this team and I’m proud to be apart of it.”
Johnson’s cycle was in the opener as he compiled five RBIs and scored four runs. Shimel hit a double and a triple to go with three RBIs and two runs. Chye had three singles, three RBIs and three runs. White hit a single and two doubles to go with three RBIs and two runs. Gage Ruiz hit a double with an RBI and a run. Jacob Johnson, Jackson Kimes and Tyler Thurow each had a single and an RBI. Raiden Keefer scored three runs.
Kimes started the opener and gave away to Johnson who didn’t allow a run on four hits, a walk and five strikeouts.
In the second game, White got the victory as he threw the complete game. He allowed four runs on six hits, two walks and 11 strikeouts.
Shimel had three more hits with an RBI and three runs scored. Chye had two singles and a double to go with an RBI and three runs. White had two singles, three RBIs and a run. Johnson had an RBI and two runs. Ruiz hit a double with two RBIs and a run. Brayden Overmyer hit a single with two RBIs. Kimes hit a single.