SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s baseball team dropped both ends of a doubleheader against Ravenna Wednesday, 10-4 and 3-0.
“We’ve got a young team and the early mistakes in Game One showed that,” said Central coach Chris Carr. “However, we had opportunities in both games to put some runs across the plate but didn’t get those timely hits. I see more promise out of this team as we get deeper into the season.”
In the opener, Jackson Kimes took the loss as he allowed seven runs on four hits, four walks and two strikeouts over five innings. Owen Shimel relieved Kimes and allowed three runs on five hits, two walks and a strikeout over two innings.
At the plate, Ethan Johnson had a single and a double. Hunter White hit a double. Shimel joined Will Chye and Gage Ruiz with each getting a single.
In the nightcap, White took the loss as he allowed three runs on five hits, five walks and six strikeouts in six innings.
Chye had two singles and Ruiz had a single.