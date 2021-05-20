SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s baseball team kept Bear Lake in check, including getting a no-hitter in the nightcap, as the Spartans swept the Lakers in non-conference play.
The night was senior night, and coach Chris Carr was thankful for his trio of seniors — Jackson Kimes, Ethan Johnson and Hunter White.
“These boys played with heart and soul tonight as it was their last regular season home game of their career,” Carr said. “I’m really going to miss these boys. They’ve given me everything they’ve got over a lot of years. I tip my hat to them for what they’ve done and are about to do in the future.”
Will Chye no-hit the Lakers as he had a walk and 11 strikeouts. He also had two hits, as White and Kimes. Simon Shimel, Jacob Johnson, Gage Ruiz and Brayden Overmyer each had hits in the second game.
White pitched the opener, and he allowed a run on three hits, a walk and struck out nine. At the plate, he hit a single and had two RBIs.
Chye had a single and two doubles with four runs and three RBIs. Ethan Johnson had three RBIs as did Shimel, with Shimel adding a single. Ruiz had two hits.