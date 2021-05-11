SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s baseball team took a pair of games from Hart Tuesday in West Michigan Conference play, 10-0 and 12-11.
“A big applaud to Ethan Johnson who came out and swung the bat tonight,” said Central coach Chris Carr. “He had a monster night, going 6-for-7 with a single, three doubles, two triples, six RBIs and six runs scored.
“In the second game we faltered a bit by committing five errors which allowed Hart to pile up some runs.”
Will Chye got the victory in the opener for Central (8-5-1) as he threw all five innings and allowed two hits, two walks and struck out 10. At the plate he had two hits and two runs. Kody and Kory Charron each pitched for the Pirates.
Johnson began his big day with a single and a triple to go with two RBIs and three runs. Simon Shimel had two singles, a double, an RBI and two runs. Hunter White had two singles, two RBIs and three runs. Jacob Johnson hit a double with four RBIs. Gage Ruiz had a single and an RBI and Jackson Kimes hit a single.
Kody Charron had two hits for the Pirates.
White pitched in relief of Jacob Johnson to get the victory. Johnson allowed six runs on a hit, two walks and four strikeouts. White threw the final three innings and allowed five runs on four hits, three walks and three strikeouts.
Ethan Johnson had three doubles and a triple with four RBIs and three runs. Raiden Keefer had three singles and an RBI. White hit a single, two doubles and had an RBI and three runs. Jacob Johnson had two singles, three RBIs and a run. Chye and Thurow each had a hit with Chye scoring twice and Thurow once. Ruiz and Braylin Thurow each had a hit and an RBI. Kimes had a hit.
Hart’s Brandon VanderZanden and Logan Purdy had multi-hit games.