BENZONIA — Mason County Central’s baseball team picked up a victory and played to a tie in the 2021 opener Tuesday afternoon at Benzie Central, 5-4 and 6-6.
“I was very pleased with our play tonight with such a short time to practice due to an extended basketball season and spring break,” said Central coach Chris Carr. “We had one solid practice as a team Monday night, then played (Tuesday). We have work to do yet excited with how we played.”
Jackson Kimes got the start in the first game, going four innings and allowing four earned runs on nine walks and five strikeouts. Will Chye threw two innings of relief, and Chye got the victory with no earned runs while striking out four without a walk.
Ethan Johnson led the offense with a single, two doubles and three RBIs. Hunter White had three singles. Kimes and Chye each had two singles each with Chye had two runs while Kimes had an RBI. Raiden Keefer and Gage Ruiz each had a single.
In the second game, it lasted four innings until darkness halted the game.
White got the start in the second game, lasting three innings. He allowed six runs on five walks and five strikeouts. Jacob Johnson pitched an inning of relief and allowed a walk while striking out two.
At the plate, White and Ruiz each hit a single and a double with White getting an RBI and Ruiz getting two RBIs. Johnson had two singles and two RBIs. Simon Shimel had a single and an RBI. Chye hit a single.