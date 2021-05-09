LEROY — Mason County Central’s baseball team won the LeRoy Pine River All Sports Baseball Tournament Saturday with back-to-back shutouts of Mancelona and host Pine River.
“It was a solid day for us defensively, offensively and on the mound. We did everything we needed to win a tournament,” said Central coach Chris Carr. “Our pitchers threw strikes allowing our defense to work. Defensively on the day we committed no errors. At the plate we made contact forcing the defense to make plays.
“It was great to watch Jackson Kimes throw his first career no-hitter allowing him as a senior to have something to cherish for a lifetime. I’m extremely proud of these boys for their play this weekend.
Kimes was a walk away from a perfect game in shutting down Mancelona in the opener, 11-0. He struck out 16 of the 18 batters he faced in the six-inning contest. He supported the effort on the mound with a single and run.
Ethan Johnson hit a single and a double to go with four RBIs. Hunter White had three singles, two RBIs and a run while Gage Ruiz hit a single, drove in two runs and scored twice. Will Chye had three singles and two runs. Jacob Johnson had two hits. Braylin Thurow had a single and two runs. Simon Shimel and Brayden Overmyer each had an RBI and a run. Raiden Keefer had a run and Owen Shimel had a run.
In the second game, Central blanked Pine River, 9-0.
White earned the win in the time-shortened game as he threw five innings and allowed two hits and a walk to go with six strikeouts. Offensively, he scored a run.
Chye pounded two doubles to go with two RBIs and two runs. Shimel singled three times and he also had two RBIs and two runs. Johnson singled, scored a run and drove in two runs.
Ruiz singled twice and scored a run. Shimel and Kimes each had a single. Johnson had two RBIs and a run, and Keefer had an RBI and a run.