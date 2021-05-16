MANISTEE — Mason County Central's baseball team won the Chippewa 350 Club Tournament Saturday in Manistee, defeating Evart in the championship game after downing Benzie Central in the semifinal.
"My seniors pulled through for us all day," said Central coach Chris Carr. "Hunter White pitched a fantastic game against Evart. They got to him early, but as the game went on, he got stronger striking out the side in the sixth and going 1-2-3 in the seventh.
"Jackson Kimes hit a clutch double in the sixth to seal the deal. Ethan Johnson again was great behind the plate as the field general," Carr continued. "It's great to see this team getting polished in time for the upcoming district tournament."
White threw seven innings in the Spartans' 4-1 win against Evart in the title game. White allowed a run on five hits, two walks and struck out 10.
Kimes hit the double and had two RBIs. Johnson hit a single and had an RBI. White got an RBI on a fielder's choice.
The Spartans opened the tournament with a 6-4 victory against Benzie Central. Kimes earned the victory as he threw three innings and allowed two runs on three hits, four walks and six strikeouts. Will Chye pitched in relief and allowed two runs on five hits and four strikeouts with a hit batter.
Johnson and White paced the offense as each had three hits. Johnson had two runs and White scored once as each had an RBI.
Simon Shimel and Chye had two hits apiece with Chye scoring two runs and Shimel scored one run. Jacob Johnson had four RBIs with Tyler Thurow and Kimes each had a single.