Two area baseball players earned league honors from the West Michigan Conference recently.
Mason County Central’s Will Chye, a junior, was named to the first team all-West Michigan Conference at the infield. He was joined on the first team by Hart senior outfielder Kory Charron.
All-West Michigan Conference: Hart — Kory Charron, senior, outfield. Mason County Central — Will Chye, junior, infield. Montague — Kade Johnson, junior, pitcher; Aidan Buchberger, senior, infield; Colton Blankstrom, senior, infield; Tate Stine, senior, outfield. North Muskegon — Ryan Delora, sophomore, pitcher; Ben Myers, sophomore, catcher; Denny Belmonte, junior, infield; Sam Gallo, junior, infield; Troy McManus, junior, outfield. Oakridge — Evan Miller, freshman, catcher; Corey Vanderputte, senior, outfield. Ravenna — Brandon McFarren, senior, pitcher; Thomas McCullough, senior, outfield. Shelby — Joseph Hayes, senior, at-large. Whitehall — Kyle Stratton, sophomore, infield.
WMC honorable mention: Montague — Tugg Nichols, senior, catcher; Nick Moss, junior, infield; Owen Peterson, junior, outfield. Oakridge — Brody Jennings, sophomore, pitcher. Ravenna — Travis May, senior, at-large.