CUSTER — Mason County Eastern's baseball team dropped a 10-0 non-conference game to LeRoy Pine River Monday afternoon in Custer.
The two teams were originally scheduled to play a doubleheader, but the second game was halted because of darkness.
Darin Stever took the loss in the single game. He threw 4 1/3 innings and did not allow a hit. He walked two and hit a batter, and it yielded two unearned runs. He struck out nine.
Brody Hays finished off the game, throwing the final 1 2/3 innings. He allowed three hits, four walks and hit a batter that led to eight runs.
Zach Howe hit a double while Wyatt Crawford, Clay Shoup and Stever each had a single.
In the second game, Stever hit a ground-rule double. Neal Stewart and Howe pitched.