CUSTER — Mason County Eastern's baseball team split its games at its own tournament, defeating White Cloud, 7-3, and falling to Manistee Catholic, 6-1.
White Cloud won the tournament with a 8-0 victory.
In Eastern's opener, Wyatt Crawford, Darin Stever and Evan Zerby all split the pitching duties. Crawford pitched 2 2/3 innings with two hits and he hit a batter while getting six strikeouts and allowing four runs, but one earned. Stever pitched two innings and allowed three hits, two walks and he struck to batters. He struck out two and allowed three hits. Zerby pitched 1/3 inning, striking out one and walking one.
At the plate, Crawford went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
In the second game, Brody Hays pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed six runs — four earned — with seven hits, four walks, two hit batters and nine strikeouts. Zerby pitched 2/3 inning, a hit, a walk and a strikeout.
Stever was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Crawford had a hit.