CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s baseball team scored a Western Michigan D League sweep of Manistee Catholic Monday afternoon in Custer, 14-1 and 14-5.
“Defensively, we played better. Offensively, we made them play defense. I’m happy with the way things went today,” said Eastern coach Ward Stever.
In the opener, Wyatt Crawford threw the five-inning complete game as he allowed an earned run on five hits, no walks and 11 strikeouts while throwing just 68 pitches.
Darin Stever went 2-for-2 with two runs while Eli Shoup had three runs and Crawford and Neal Stewart each scored twice.
Stever started the second game and got the win for Eastern (9-8, 8-2 WMD). He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed five runs — four earned — on three hits, four walks and 11 strikeouts. Crawford finished the final 1/3 inning and allowed a hit and struck out one.
Stever was 3-for-5 at the plate with a double and three runs. Crawford went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Eli Shoup and Jude Mickevich each got a hit with Shoup scoring three runs. Zach Howe hit a double and had three RBIs. Evan Zerby and Stewart each had two runs.