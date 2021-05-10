PENTWATER — Mason County Eastern's baseball team took a pair of Western Michigan D League games from Pentwater Monday afternoon, 4-2 and 14-1, in Pentwater.
"They're a pretty young team. They're learning. I've just go to do better in getting them ready," said Eastern coach Ward Stever. "We've got some big games coming up with Marion, Bear Lake and Manistee Catholic. I have to get them prepared for those games and prepare them for districts."
“We played much better defense in the first game. We put the ball in play at the plate, ran the bases and made MCE play us. We just fell short. I'm very proud of the progress we are making and the effort we are putting forth," said Pentwater coach Ralph Baker. "Pitching is still our weakness, but our young throwers are making improvements each time they step on the mound.”
In the opener, Wyatt Crawford got the victory as he went the distance in seven innings with a hit, two unearned runs, two walks and 15 strikeouts for Eastern (7-8, 6-2 WMD). Pentwater was able to have six runners reach on errors. Blake Bringedahl took the loss for the Falcons.
At the plate, Neal Stewart went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs. Brody Hays, Evan Zerby and Crawford each had a hit. Hays and Zerby each scored a run.
Darin Stever pitched 4 1/3 innings in the second game for the victory. He allowed an unearned run on three walks and two hits while striking out 10 Falcons. Crawford finished off the final 2/3 innings with a walk and two strikeouts.
Dan Wolf went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to pace the offense. Eli Shoup and Stever each had two hits and two runs with Stever getting an RBI. Clay Shoup, Zach Howe and Zerby each had a hit. Howe scored three runs, Shoup twice and Zerby once.