CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s baseball team suffered a pair of Western Michigan D League setbacks to Mesick Monday in Custer, 11-3 and 2-0.
Miscues in the field helped to pave the way for the loss in the opener, said Eastern coach Ward Stever. In the second game, Eastern had its chances to score but it couldn’t get the timely hit.
“We had runners on second and third with no outs, and we eventually loaded the bases and did not score,” Stever said. “I like the way we came back.”
In the opener, Wyatt Crawford took the loss as he allowed seven runs — three earned — on nine hits, three walks and four hit batters over five innings for the Cardinals (5-3, 4-2 WMD). Evan Zerby pitched the final inning and he allowed four earned runs on two hits, a walk, a hit batter and two strikeouts.
Brody Hays hit a double with Clay Shoup and Keegan Bates also collecting hits. Hays and Shoup scored runs while Bates had an RBI.
In the second game, Darin Stever took the loss in three innings of work. He allowed two runs on three hits, three walks and six strikeouts. The game was called because of darkness.
Crawford, Bates and Zerby joined Neal Stewart and Eli Shoup in collecting a single hit each.