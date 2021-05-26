CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s baseball team split with 14th-ranked Marion in a Western Michigan D League doubleheader Wednesday afternoon in Custer.
The Cardinals’ Wyatt Crawford no-hit the Eagles in the opener. He threw only 59 pitches in the game as he struck out 13 and walked one.
“We didn’t do a whole lot against their pitching,” said Eastern coach Ward Stever.
But they did enough as Brody Hays drove in Darin Stever with a one-out hit with a full count. It was Hays’ only hit while Stever was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run. Crawford and Eli Shoup each had a hit.
Eastern dropped the nightcap, 3-2. The Eagles scored on a final inning hit that drove in a run, and it clinched the WMD championship.
Stever took the loss as he walked three, hit two batters, allowed a hit and struck out 10. Of the three runs, one was earned. Stever also had a hit.
Eli Shoup was 2-for-3 with a run while Crawford, Neal Stewart, Hays and Evan Zerby each had a hit. Zerby had Eastern’s other run.
Ward Stever was impressed with the play of his team, and he appreciated that both Shoup and Stewart decided to try to complete the sweep of Marion rather than run at the Meijer West Michigan All-Star Invitational at Reeths-Puffer.