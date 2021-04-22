BRETHREN — Mason County Eastern's scored a doubleheader sweep in Western Michigan D League play Thursday afternoon in Brethren, 13-0 and 11-3.
"I am super happy. With Walkerville, we kind of expected to do well. With Brethren, the last tim we played them, they had Jake Riggs (two seasons ago). This is a little bit of redemption."
In the opener, Wyatt Crawford checked Brethren's bats on three hits and two walks while striking out 12 over five innings.
At the plate, Crawford was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs for Eastern (4-0, 4-0 WMD). Neal Stewart was 1-for-3 with a triple and a run. Darin Stever was 2-for-4 with two runs. Evan Zerby went 2-for-3 wiht a double.
In the nightcap, Stever carried a no-hitter through four innings and finished with the victory. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowed two hits, walked five and struck out 12. He allowed three unearned runs.
At the plate, Stever was 4-for-4 with three doubles and four runs. Crawford was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.