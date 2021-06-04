CUSTER — Ward Stever wanted an MHSAA Division 4 baseball district title in the worst way.
So, he had to take a few moments to wipe away a few tears as he gathered in the Cardinals after they defeated Pentwater, 10-0, after six innings to win the school’s first district title since 2014.
“I don’t know where to begin or what to say,” Stever said. “Ultimately, that was our goal at the end of the season. It was to win conference and win district… We hit half of our goal.”
“It really meant a lot. I really wanted this a lot,” he said as the emotion of the day came back and holding the district trophy. “We worked hard for it. This is the third district championship in a row where we played Pentwater, and we finally got by them. It feels good, I’m not going to lie.
“The boys feel good, and we’ll hit it hard on Monday and Tuesday.”
Eastern advanced to Wednesday’s regional semifinal game to face the winner of the Mesick district, Mesick. The Bulldogs defeated Bear Lake, 7-0, Friday afternoon. The game is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. at Mesick’s Baker Field. Mesick is ranked ninth in Division 4.
The Cardinals and Falcons dueled through two scoreless innings before Eastern started a two-out rally. Darin Stever got it started as he was hit by a pitch. Wyatt Crawford singled and Eli Shoup walked. Brody Hays got aboard, scoring Stever, for a 1-0 lead.
Neal Stewart, though, had the big blow. He hit a bases-clearing triple to left field. Stewart eventually scored to cap the five-run rally.
“We just kind of took control from there,” Stever said. “I think it relaxed (Eastern) a ton. The pressure was off. It’s no more 0-0. We have our ace on the mound. And, they know with (Wyatt Crawford) on the mound, we’re going to be in games.
“That’s all we had to do, play a little bit of defense.”
Eastern scored three more runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to finish up the day.
Crawford finished 2-for-3 with a run. Eli Shoup was 1-for-2 with three runs. Hays singled and scored twice. Stewart was 1-for-3 with two runs and the triple. Clay Shoup was 2-for-4. Keegan Bates was 2-for-4 with a double.
Crawford pitched the complete game. He struck out 12 Falcons, walked one and allowed four hits.
“Eighty pitches in six innings, and he was good enough to go another one. If we needed to go to seven innings, he would have been able to finish it, I believe,” Stever said.
The Falcons were limited to four hits, two of those by Jonny Arnouts as he was 2-for-3. Jack Stoneman added a double.
In the semifinals, Pentwater defeated Walkerville, 11-6. The Falcons were able to break free of the Wildcats with five runs in the final two frames. The two teams traded leads with Pentwater having a 2-1 lead after the second inning. Walkerville countered with a 3-2 lead after three, and Pentwater retook the lead, 4-3, after the fourth inning.
Gavi Olivarez was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs. Arnouts hit a single and scored a run. Kaleb Brown was 2-for-5 with a triple and two runs. Blake Bringedahl had a hit and a run. Shane Roberts went 2-for-4. Stoneman hit a double. Malachi Bigsby was 2-for-4 with two runs.
Last year was supposed to be the first year where the regional semifinals were to played mid-week with the regional finals and state quarterfinals scheduled for the following Saturday. COVID-19 changed that with the cancellation of spring sports, making this season the first time the new playoff format will come into play.
“I’ll get two practices in before that. I’ll have two pitchers readily available, which I kind of like (having the game) mid-week. When you’re like us and you only have two real starting pitchers, you can throw one of them 75 (pitches). If the two of them can’t finish a game in 150 pitches to get to Saturday…
“We’re going to play it by ear, of course, but my mentality right now is throw them both for 75 and play on Saturday.”
If Eastern wins Wednesday, it will play for its first regional title since 2004 when the Cardinals fell in the state quarterfinals in Elk Rapids to Rogers City. Eastern made it to the state semifinals in 2003.