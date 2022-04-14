MONTAGUE — Hart's baseball team lost both ends of a West Michigan Conference doubleheader to Montague Thursday afternoon, 15-5 and 13-2.
"I am pleased we put the ball in play as well as we did against some of Montague's strong arms," said Hart coach David Riley. "We fought to get runs. We did have a few big hits of our own, but they outpaced us their solid offensive line-up."
In the opener, Blake Weirich had a double. Kory Charron and Carter Ramseyer each had a single and two RBIs. In the second game, Ty Schlukebir had a two-run double off of the rightfield fence. Weirich and Ramseyer each had hits.