MONTAGUE — Mason County Central’s baseball team dropped a pair of West Michigan Conference games Monday in Montague, 15-6 and 5-0.
“We had a few mental mistakes in both games, but as a young team, those are theings that are going to happen. We just need to keep grinding through the season to polish up our game. I have full confidence this group can do that,” said Central coach Chris Carr.
In the opener, Jackson Kimes pitched five innings and allowed nine runs on seven hits, five walks and five strikeouts. Jacob Johnson pitched two innings of relief and he allowed six runs on four hits, three walks and a strikeout.
Will Chye led the offense as he went 4-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases. Johnson and Kimes each had two singles with Kimes getting two RBIs and Johnson one. Chye and Hunter White plated two runs each with Ethan Johnson and Kimes scoring once.
In the second game, White tossed the complete game of seven innings. He allowed five runs on 10 hits, a walk and three strikeouts. Chye and Raiden Keefer each had a hit for the offense.