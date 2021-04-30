MANISTEE — The home debut for the Manistee baseball team Thursday afternoon didn't turn out the way it would have preferred as Muskegon Catholic pounded out a 12-5 victory in a single game engagement at Chippewa Field.
It started out badly for the Chippewas when the Crusaders jumped on them for five runs in the top of the first inning, and Manistee could not climb out of the hole.
The Crusaders enjoyed a five-run lead right off the bat, and extended that to a 6-1 margin. A three-run fourth gave them a 9-2 advantage.
With its offense held in check for the entire game, Manistee could muster only four hits but still managed to score three runs in the fourth inning.
Ethan Edmondson collected one of the biggest hits of the game for the Chippewas with a double and accounted for two runs batted in. Adam Workman also had a double. Jeff Huber and Jaret Edmondson each had a single.