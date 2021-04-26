COMSTOCK PARK — Ludington’s baseball team scored a 7-6 victory against Howard City Tri-County at the home of the West Michigan Whitecaps, Lake Michigan Credit Union Ball Park in Comstock Park.
“Any chance you get a chance to play at a professional stadium is a special opportunity, but coming away with a win makes it that much better,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “It was a great back-and-forth game and our guys battled from start to finish to come out on top. It seemed like everyone contributed to the win.
“We are hoping to build off that momentum as we prepare to take on (Western) Michigan Christian tomorrow and Thursday.”
Wilson Gunsell got the victory on the mound as he pitched two innings and allowed two unearned runs on two hits. Hayden Madl pitched three innings and allowed four earned runs with four strikeouts. Brad Mesyar got the save as he pitched an inning and struck out one.
At the plate, Mesyar was 4-for-4 with four RBIs. Jacob Irelan went 2-for-2 with two walks and scored twice.