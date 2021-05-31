MANISTEE — Pentwater’s baseball team split a doubleheader with Manistee Catholic last Friday, winning the opener, 4-1, but dropping the nightcap, 10-5.
“It was a fun game to watch as Blake (Bringedhal) had a great night on the mound. We put the ball in play and scored some runs. We played solid defense and that helped solidify the win,” said Pentwater baseball coach Ralph Baker. “We played well in the second game but our youth came out on the mound. We are getting better each time out.”
Bringedahl no-hit the Sabers in the opener, and he allowed a walk and struck out 12.