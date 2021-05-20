BEAR LAKE — Manistee Catholic's baseball team ran into a buzzsaw Wednesday afternoon in a Bear Lake squad that has been tearing up the Western Michigan D League, and lost both ends of a doubleheader, 7-2 and 18-3, in Bear Lake.
The Sabers took an early lead in the first game when they scored a single run in the top of the first inning, but saw the Lakers crash through for a trio of runs in the bottom of the inning and never were threatened the rest of the way.
Manistee Catholic's offense was effectively neutralized by Bear Lake pitcher Jake Griffis, who rang up 12 strike outs in five innings of work.
Blake Johnson paced the Sabers at the plate, collecting two hits. One of them was a double. Adam Pierce and Tyler Hallead each had a hit with one run batted in apiece. Also getting a hit was Eddie Dutkavich. Pierce was on the hill for the Sabers and registered five strike outs.
The second game turned into a nightmare for the Sabers when the Lakers exploded for six runs in the first inning. The Sabers scored all three of their runs in the bottom half of the first.
Lee Pizana mustered a pair of hits to lead the Sabers, with a triple, and Pierce rapped out a double to drive in one run. Also driving in runs with one hit apiece were Luke Niedzielski and Nathan Oleniczak.