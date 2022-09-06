MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints announced their awards for the 2022 seaon, with Danny Passinault selected as their Player of the Year and Sam Schmitt was named Pitcher of the Year.
Passinault played in 39 games and collected 45 hits, good for a .331 batting average. He had a team-leading 40 RBIs, and was a stellar centerfielder on defense.
Schmitt’s selection was no surprise, either. He led the pitching staff with a 6-3 record and a sparkling 1.17 earned run average for the season with 72 strikeouts in 48 innings.
The National Amateur Baseball Federation committee also named Passinault to the World Series All-Star team, joining Saints’ shortstop Jake Finkbeiner. Passinault hit .389 with a home run and eight RBIs, while Finkbeiner was 7-for-14 while knocking in 14 runs.