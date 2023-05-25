MANISTEE — A lot has changed for the Manistee Saints Baseball Club since last summer, especially the schedule with the Great Lakes United Baseball League dissolving which throws the Saints back in the world of the independents.
The roster has also undergone an overhaul after the departures of Player of the Year Danny Passinault and Pitcher of the Year Sam Schmitt to summer collegiate league baseball and an influx of new players sprinkled in the mix.
It all starts this weekend when the Saints travel down to Illinois for a season opening four-game series with the elite Lombard Orioles at Madison Meadows in Lombard with a 3 p.m. start Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Lombard, which is from the Chicago area, is a perennial NABF World Series contender with several championships with Division I athletes throughout its roster.
“We do have a little bit of turnover in the sense that our veterans from last year got some really, really great opportunities,” Saints manager Roddy MacNeil said. “Both of them accepted offers to play at the next level of summer programs.
“Sam is going to travel to Wisconsin and will play for a team in the Northwoods League, and Danny was invited to play with the Muskegon Clippers, which plays in a collegiate summer league.
“Both are prestigious teams, and we’re super excited for them. They were great players to begin with, but we allowed them a space to build that confidence and skill.
“The whole thing here should be about getting the guys on the team better so they can go on and play at the next level.”
With that being said, MacNeil still feels pretty positive about this year’s team which boasts a lot of junior college players coming in, which he hopes will make the Saints hungry and competitive.
Looking for their third consecutive NABF regional championship, the Saints, with a group of veterans that were once newcomers a couple years ago, the Saints appear to be primed to make another deep tournament run.
“A lot of them had really great springs at their respective colleges, and now it’s time for them to step up and lead this team,” MacNeil added.
“We are going to rely on them to provide the mentorship to the younger guys who are joining the team, and make us a solid, cohesive group.”
Included among the returning veterans are shortstop Luke Linder, first baseman Alex Strickland, second baseman Dom Palamara, catcher Stephen Weinert, third baseman Tommy Reid as well as outfielders Lucas Richardson and Lucas Weinert.
MacNeil, who again will be in the pitching rotation himself, expects the Saints to have a solid staff that includes player/coach Kyle Gorski and veterans Alex Schmitt, Brendan Pierce, Marty McDonald and Jack Hitchens.
The Saints are adding Ben Van Ness, who graduated from Traverse City Central last year, to the staff and threw a lot of innings in college.
Another rookie joining the pitching staff is Custer native Wyatt Crawford who is playing college ball at Alpena Community College. Dylan Bates who played in the field some for the team last year was switched to pitcher in college this spring and looks to get some innings this summer.
But none of them have been named as a probable starter in this weekend’s series, although it’s likely MacNeil will use all of them at some point over the weekend.
“I would say we’re 60% returning 40% new, somewhere in the split,” MacNeil said. “We’re returning guys that played really, really well for us last year, .300 hitters and good defensive guys.
“You hope that the younger guys are continuing to develop to take the place of those guys who are moving on. Not sure what pitchers will be starting and who will be relieving.
“That’s kind of what the month of June is for, trying to figure out who we have and what roles guys can fill.”
Playing an independent schedule for the first time in years will be a different challenge for the Saints, who had done well competing in the UBL.
MacNeil, who announced that the Saints will again host an NABF regional tournament at Rietz Park, said they are still looking to add some games, perhaps a few Wednesday night games against a Petoskey team.
“I think the other part of this is it will be a really good test to see how the young guys handle the responsibility of the roles they’re going to be in,” added MacNeil.
“If you look at the schedule, every weekend we’re in the situation where we have some really competitive teams that we’re going to be playing against.
“Our goal, and our motivating factor, is to just make sure that we’re playing our best baseball when we get to the regional. We’re excited to get the season started.”
The Saints play their first five games on the road, including two games in Battle Creek, before opening their home schedule on Saturday, June 10 against the South Bend Royals.