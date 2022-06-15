BIG RAPIDS — Holding a slim 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning, the Manistee Saints scored five runs in the bottom half and cruised to a 16-2 blowout victory over Byron Center in the Great Lakes United Baseball League at Win Kellum Field in Big Rapids Wednesday night.
Player/manager Roddy MacNeil (1-0) started the game on the mound and threw the first four innings, allowing just one run on only three hits while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.
It was the second straight win for the Saints (8-1), who lost their first game after seven wins in a row to start the season, hammered out 11 hits against the Killer Bees.
Danny Passinault was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Saints. Stephen Weinert also went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Sam Schmitt added two hits in three at-bats with one RBI and one run scored.
“It was a nice way to start off our Wednesday series,” said MacNeil. “Guys did a great job working counts and making the pitchers work and got pitches they could do damage with.
“That’s what they did. Their swings were on time, and they put a lot of balls in play. Starting off and being able to jump off to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first it energized the guys.
“Pitching-wise, we just pounded the strike zone and we made it a pretty uphill battle for them. A couple innings were a little stressful, but it was nice to be able to kind of deflate them by getting out of those innings and limiting damage.”
Extra base hits were provided by Lucas Richardson and Dom Palamara as each knocked out a triple, while Weinert stroked a double. Richardson drove in four runs and scored one. Lucas Weinert, Palamara and Tommy Reid each had a RBI.
Judd Lawson followed MacNeil to the hill in relief and went two full innings giving up one run on five hits and Alex Schmitt finished the final inning.
The Saints have a four-game GLUBL series in Saginaw this weekend against the Midland Coyotes.