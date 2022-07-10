PINCONNING — After winning the opening game of a four-game road series with the Midland Tribe on Saturday, the Manistee Saints proceeded to lose the next three in a disappointing turn of events.
The Saints (14-8) broke a 4-4 tie with a seven-run seventh inning to nab an 11-5 win in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Tribe in the Great Lakes United Baseball League at Pinconning’s high school field.
But then things went south for the Saints, as they dropped Saturday’s nightcap, 10-4, and were swept, 16-9 and 7-4 ,on Sunday.
In the first game Saturday, the Saints took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the bottom of the fourth only to see the Tribe rally for a pair and tie it, 2-2.
After reclaiming the lead, 4-2, with two runs in top of the sixth the Saints again were tagged for two runs by the Tribe in the bottom half for a 4-4 tie.
Lucas Weinert started the seventh inning off for the Saints when he reached second on an error on a fly ball, and Dylan Bates drew a walk to put two runners on with no outs.
The bases were loaded with no outs when Luke Linder drew a base on balls, and Tommy Reid drove home the go-ahead and winning run on a single. Sam Schmitt’s bases loaded walk forced home another run, while Dom Palamara singled and an error on Danny Passinault’s fly ball allowed two runs to score.
Lucas Richardson was hit by a pitch to load the bases again, and Lucas Weinert drew a base on balls to force in another run. Bates was hit by a pitch which forced in the final Saints run.
Palamara, playing at shortstop, was the only Saint player with more than one hit, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. The Saints had six hits to nine for the Tribe.
Marty McDonald started the game on the hill for the Saints and threw the first four innings, giving up two runs on four hits, striking out four and walking four.
Alex Schmitt picked up the win in relief, pitching three innings, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out three and walking three.
Midland opened a 4-0 lead on the Saints after three full innings in the nightcap, and the Saints couldn’t come back. The Tribe put the game away with a six-run fourth.
The Saints out-hit the Tribe, 7-6. Alex Strickland led the Saints, going 2-for-2 including a home run with one RBI and a run scored while Linder was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Palamara also had an RBI.
Player/manager Roddy MacNeil was saddled with the loss. He went 3 2/3 innings and allowed 10 runs (only two of them earned) on six hits, struck out three and walked three.
Midland exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the first in Sunday’s opener, and the Saints never recovered. The Tribe out-hit them, 13-8.
Kyle Gorski took the loss for the Saints, lasting two innings and giving up 12 runs on 10 hits while striking out two.
Passinault topped the hitting chart for the Saints, finishing 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored. Strickland was 2-for-4 with two runs scored while Reid went 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored. Palamara had two RBI.
In the nightcap Midland pushed across three runs in the fourth inning, and added three more in the fourth to build a 6-2 lead on the Saints.
The Saints were out-hit, 10-4. Sam Schmitt had a home run and two RBIs for the Saints. Strickland also had a base hit and an RBI. Palamara and Richardson each had a base hit.
Schmitt was the losing pitcher for the Saints, giving up seven runs on eight hits over three innings while recording three strike outs.
After playing another single game with the Byron Center Killer Bees at Big Rapids on Wednesday, the Saints return home for a four-game set against the Plymouth Rockets next weekend.