MANISTEE — With a three-game win streak in tow, the Manistee Saints semi-pro baseball team returns home for a four-game series against the Oil City Stags this weekend at Rietz Park, needing to stay within striking distance of league leading Grand Rapids.
The Saints (7-3), who won three of four against the Boyne City Dogmen last weekend to snap a three-game losing streak, trail the Brewers by two games in the Great Lakes United Baseball League coming into the weekend.
Although they have a better winning percentage, the Saints are locked in a second place tie with the Midland Tribe, which has played 14 games and sits at 9-5.
Oil City, playing under a new manager after their long-time skipper left for the Brewers, is struggling two games under .500 with a 4-6 record and is five games off the pace.
“They have new coaches and somewhat of a new team makeup,” Collins said. “But, they definitely have some returners. I don’t know how many, and they are definitely giving teams real good ball games.
“We’re sitting right there in second place a couple games behind the Brewers. But, everybody is knocking on our door, too. We have to go out and, just like last week, we have to take care of our business.”
Manistee’s offense has picked right up where it left off last year, despite the late start because of COVID-19 with a .285 team batting average, 68 runs scored and 57 RBIs.
Cole Proctor is having a sensational year, accumulating 12 hits in 21 at bats for a hefty .571 average with five doubles and nine RBIs. Alex Strickland is hitting the ball at a .333 clip, has one home run and four RBIs.
Austin Harper, who has played in four games, carries a .300 average into the weekend with one double and three RBIs. Kirk Myers (Manistee) is batting at a .333 clip with a double and an RBI.
The Saints will still be missing a couple of players, including one who is on vacation with his family, but otherwise Collins expects to have the majority of the squad available this weekend.
Meanwhile, the defense has been stellar. With only 18 errors in 10 games, the Saints have a snappy .935 fielding percentage.
“On the pitching staff side, our walks are a little high (48 bases on balls in 67 innings pitched),” Collins said. “We went through that a couple years ago. It seemed like we were OK, yet our walks were a little elevated.
“So, I’d like to see the pitching staff holding the walks down a little bit. That will be a focal point for this weekend as well.”
Roddy MacNeil (2-0, 1.42 ERA) is scheduled to take the hill in the first game on Saturday at 1 p.m. followed by Kyle Gorski (1-1, 2.45) in the second game.
Game one on Sunday will be Levi Irish (1-0, 8.84) while Cam Fewless (1-0, 9.69) gets his first start in the second game.