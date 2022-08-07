BATTLE CREEK — After rallying for a walkoff victory over Hackensack to close pool play in the National Amateur Baseball Federation Charles Blackburn Major Division World Series on Friday, the Manistee Saints came into Saturday’s quarterfinals in Battle Creek carrying some momentum.
For awhile it appeared the Saints (28-13) would ride it all the way to the championship game when they began clearing a path by building a 4-1 lead at the end of three innings and led, 5-2, after four.
That’s where the momentum began to fade, however, and the Clout eventually rallied to tie the lead. Lombard outscored the Saints, 4-3, in the 11th for a wild 10-9 victory.
“It was quite the battle,” said Saints’ player/manager Roddy MacNeil. “I think we used literally everybody on the bench, both teams. It was just like a war of attrition. It was going to be the last team standing.
“But we never gave up. Even though we lost the lead, we came back and tied it. We had our chances in the 11th inning, but couldn’t quite get it all back. It’s the way it goes.”
Manistee had made its first appearance in the World Series last year after winning its first ever NABF Major Division Regional title, losing to Lombard, 8-1 in the quarterfinals.
The Buffalo Diesel emerged as the 2022 champion with a narrow 4-3 victory over the Lombard (Ill.) Orioles in a rain-shortened title game on Sunday.
It was the Diesel’s third championship in the 108th NABF Charles Blackburn Major Division World Series. They also won in 2015 and 2017.
Buffalo defeated the Clout, 12-3 in the semifinals to advance. Lombard took down the Muskies, 4-1, in the other semifinal. The host team Battle Creek Merchants failed to get out of pool play and went winless on the tournament.
Chicago got on the board first with a single run in the top of the first as the designated visiting team, but the Saints came back with three runs of their own in the bottom half.
Manistee added single runs in the next two innings and climb into a three-run lead before the Clout countered with another run in the top of the fourth.
The Clout then scored two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to take a 6-5 lead. Manistee tied the game with a run in the bottom of the eighth, but the Clout scored four runs in the 11th to take a 10-6 lead.
“We had the tying run on first base, but just ended up running out of outs,” MacNeil said. “You just keep battling and battling. We weren’t going to make it easy for them.
“It’s what I asked out of the guys all year long, and they kept doing it all the way to the last out. I’m really fired up for them. I think they got a lot of great work in and had a lot of fun.
“Going into the fall and next school year (most of the Saints are playing college ball), they got some valuable experience. It should serve them well.”
Each team had 11 hits in the game. Tommy Reid paced the Saints at the plate with a 3-for-6 performance with three runs batted in and one run scored.
Jake Finkbeiner finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Danny Passinault went 2-for-5 with one RBI. Sam Schmitt, Luke Linder, Lucas Weinert and Dominic Palamara each drove in a run. Palamara’s hit was a triple, while Finkbeiner, Weinert and Passinault each had a double.
MacNeil used four pitchers, starting with Jack Hitchens who threw five innings and gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits, struck out four and walked two.
Marty McDonald worked four innings and surrendered three hits and four runs with four walks and one strikeout. Schmitt gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits and struck out two in 1 1/3 innings. Kyle Gorski pitched two two batters and had one strikeout.