BATTLE CREEK — Lombard dealt the Manistee Saints a mortal blow in Saturday’s second game, scoring five runs in the ninth inning to secure an 8-1 victory to knock them out of the National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series at Bailey Park in Battle Creek.
The Saints (25-8) had bounced back from a 5-4 walk-off loss to the Addison Braves on Friday (which ended an 18-game win streak) to edge the Mahoning Valley Buckeyes, 6-5, in a morning game on Saturday.
“I think we accomplished a lot this year, and I couldn’t say enough about the guys and how they played,” Saints’ player/manager Rodd MacNeil said. “They fought the whole way through.
“Everywhere we went, everybody we talked to couldn’t say anything but good things about us. That’s awesome. I hate to go out that way, but I’m leaving (Battle Creek) with a real good taste in my mouth.”
The game with the Lombard Orioles was scoreless through two innings when the Orioles plated a single run in the top of the third to take a 1-0 lead.
Lombard added two more runs in the fifth to extend its lead to 3-0 before the Saints finally got on the board with their only run in the bottom of the sixth.
MacNeil opened the inning with a single to left field, and then Lucas Richardson reached on an error. The runners moved up on a sacrifice by Keaton Peck, and the run scored when Jacob Finkbeiner hit into a fielder’s choice to make it 3-1.
The Saints would not score again, and finished with six hits for the game, compared to 10 for the Orioles. It was not a clean game, with the two teams combining for eight errors — three by the Saints while the Orioles made five.
“It would have been real easy for us to roll over and not show up for that third game after losing that heartbreaker in game two and then the weather (forcing the rest of the tournament to be postponed),” MacNeil said.
“We showed up, fought off strikes, guys made plays on defense and the offense did what it did all year. That second game we just ran into a pretty good matchup.
“They (the Orioles) had a lefty going who was (throwing) in the low to mid 80s (mph), and they were able to bring in a righty who was a D-1 guy throwing 91 to 94, somewhere in there.
“We gave them some extra bases, which gave them runs and opportunities. When you’re facing arms like that, at that point in the tournament, you can’t give up free bases. They made it hurt. They got that hit that dropped in.”
Lucas Weinert led the Saints at the plate, going 3-for-5. Getting single hits were MacNeil (one RBI, one run scored), Richardson and Brett Zimmerman.
Sam Schmitt (3-3) took the loss for the Saints, throwing seven innings and surrendering three runs on four hits, striking out six and walking four. MacNeil, Justin O’Dell and Braedan Lundquist pitched in relief.
The Saints broke a 1-1 tie with a five-run sixth inning, and then weathered a four-run bottom half for the Buckeyes to extend their season.
Weinert went 2-for-4 and drove in a run to lead the Saints. Richardson was 1-for-2 and a walk with a run scored, Zimmerman had two walks and scored a run and Finkbeiner was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
MacNeil was the winning pitcher and finished with a team best 7-1 record. He gave up five runs on five hits, struck out nine and walked only two.
“It was a great weekend of baseball, a great way to wrap up a pretty great season,” MacNeil concluded. “I told the guys ‘This was a learning opportunity for you guys. We grow from this.’
“We saw a lot of really good players in the tournament. Throughout the summer, we saw a lot of growth and development. I tell you what, we’re really excited going into next year.”