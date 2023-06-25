FORT WAYNE — A late rally couldn’t save the Manistee Saints as they lost out on their bid for a sixth straight win, dropping a 6-4 decision to the Fort Wayne Jackers on the road Saturday.
Sunday’s game at Montague, a late pickup after the regularly scheduled doubleheader at the Michiana Brewers was canceled because of a league obligation, was rained out.
The Jackers jumped on the Saints for two runs early in the game, and the score stood at 2-1 until the bottom of the seventh inning when Fort Wayne put up a four-spot to extend its lead to 6-1.
Manistee would suddenly come to life in the eighth inning, pushing across three runs to narrow the gap to a two-run margin but could get no more.
Saints starter Alex Schmitt worked the first four innings and the Jackers managed to collect five hits off him as well as two earned runs. Schmitt finished with two strike outs.
Ben Van Nes was called out of the bullpen and completed the game on the mound, and couldn’t hold the Jackers off, allowing four earned runs and striking out three.
Leading the Saints was Kyle Weiler, who picked up two hits and drove in one run. Dominic Palamara had one run batted in on one hit and JJ Dutmers added a double while Lucas Richardson contributed one hit.
The Saints (7-6) return home for a doubleheader against the Michigan Area Braves at 1 p.m. next Saturday.