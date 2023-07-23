MIDLAND — The Manistee Saints salvaged one win in their three-game series at Midland Berryhill over the weekend, pulling out a 6-5 decision in the second game on Saturday after losing the opener, 6-0, and then lost Sunday’s single game, 6-2.
It wasn’t the conclusion to the regular season Saints manager Roddy MacNeil was hoping for with the National Amateur Baseball Federation Majors Division Regional to tip off in Manistee on Friday.
Looking at a 5-4 deficit as they came to the plate in the top of the seventh inning in the second game Saturday, the Saints (10-8) pushed across two runs.
The Saints loaded the bases with one out on walks to Kyle Weiler, Luke Linder and Aaron Schmuckal. Another walk to Lucas Richardson forced in one run, and Tommy Reid doubled to drive in the other.
JJ Dutmers gave the Saints a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when he doubled with two outs to send Aaron Bess home. Bess led off the inning with a double.
Midland evened the score, 1-1, with a run in the bottom of the second, but the Saints got another run in the top of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Linder to reclaim the lead, 2-1, after a rain delay.
Berryhill scored a pair in the bottom half, however, to again climb into the lead, 3-2. The Saints tied it, 3-3, in the top of the sixth only to see Berryhill get two more in the bottom half to set the stage for the seventh.
The Saints collected seven hits, with Reid and Dom Palamara each knocking out two. Bess, Dutmers, Linder and MacNeil had one apiece.
Owen Graves was credited with the win in relief of starter Ben Van Nes. He gave up two earned runs on two hits in two innings. Wyatt Crawford also worked two innings.
In the opener Saturday the Saints finished with five hits, led by Stephen Weinert who had two. Reid, Bess and Schmuckal each added one.
The Saints led, 1-0. after the top of the second inning and then managed only one more run after that while Berryhill took a 3-1 lead into the third.
Only four Saints had single hits, one apiece by Lucas Weinert, Schmuckal, Dutmers and Graves.
Manistee returns home to host the NABF play-in regional Friday and Saturday, with games scheduled for 11 a.m. and 5 p.m on Friday.
The Saints open the tournament with an 11 a.m. game against the Midland Coyotes. An elimination game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday with the championship game at 4 p.m.