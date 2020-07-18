MANISTEE — With only a couple weekends left in the regular season shortened by the coronavirus, the Manistee Saints can’t afford any more slips if they hope to keep pace with the leaders in the Great Lakes United Baseball League.
The Saints entered last weekend’s four-game series against the Oil City Stags just two games behind the league-leading Grand Rapids Brewers, but struggled in the field and on the mound in finishing 2-2 and slipping further back in the standings.
It doesn’t get any easier, either, as the Saints prepare to hit the road this weekend for a four-game set with the Midland Tribe (14-5), which moved into second place while the Saints (9-5) slipped to third. The games will be played at Wickes Recreational Complex in Saginaw.
“Last year they were a pretty solid group,” Saints’ manager Tyrone Collins said of the Tribe. “He’s definitely added to his team. They have the luxury of playing mid-week games.
“But, they’re playing pretty good ball, so it will be a good challenge again. We did not play good baseball last week. We had a few too many errors, and a few too many walks and hit batters. It’s really hard to win ball games that way. Hopefully, we’ll get it cleaned up for this week.”
Roddy MacNeil, who pitched a no-hitter in his first start of the year, and is 3-0 for the season will get the ball to start Saturday’s first game at 1 p.m. with Levin Irish (1-1) taking the hill in game two. Sunday’s starters will be Kyle Gorski (1-1) and Chad Harper (0-1).
MacNeil has been dominating this season. In 21 1/3 innings MacNeil has recorded 34 strike outs and walked just two batters while not allowing a single earned run.
“He’s been lights out this year,” Collins said. “I’m just very happy for Roddy. He works really, really hard year round to be a better baseball player. He’s a guy now who has been out of college for a handful of years.
“(MacNeil) just loves the game, and it shows. If you have a team of 20 Roddy’s, you’d have a heck of a ball club, because he finds the time to put the work in.”
Irish was the Saints’ Pitcher of the Year in 2019, and despite his 8.32 ERA is having a pretty good season all things considered since his college team did not have a season because of COVID.
But, it seems this season that he runs into one bad inning every outing which has swollen his ERA. If he can avoid that, Irish will be just as effective as he’s always been.
Harper has pitched only six innings, but has fashioned an impressive 2.33 ERA with six punch outs against only three walks. This is his second straight starting assignment.
“We certainly have the ability to in and sweep Midland,” Collins said. “It’s going to be a tough challenge, but we have to do what we do. If we can go in there, score some runs and keep our walks and errors down, we have a good chance.”
The Saints will also need some help to stay in the race.