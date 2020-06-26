MANISTEE — Levi Irish pitched five innings of no-hit ball in last Saturday’s season opener for the Manistee Saints, and then was lifted for a relief pitcher after giving up a hit in the sixth.
Unfortunately, not only did he lose the possible no-hitter, but the Michigan Sports Academy rallied to tie the game and he wound up with no decision. He should be eager to take the mound again when the Saints travel to Grand Rapids for a four-game set against the Great Lakes United Baseball League leading Brewers this weekend.
Winner of the Saints Pitcher of the Year award last year, Irish is scheduled to pitch the opening game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Belknap Park hoping to replicate his feat from last weekend.
“He pitched really well. None of (us) really knew how anybody was really going to perform, but he worked hard in the off-season,” Saints’ manager Tyrone Collins said. “He came in ready to go, and it showed. Hopefully, he keeps his momentum going and has another good outing. I talked to him mid-week and he seems like he’s eager to go, and says he’s feeling really good.”
Cam Fewless will start game two on Saturday. Fewless picked up the win in relief of Irish, throwing two innings of no-hit ball with one strike out and three walks.
Fewless hasn’t had a start in some time, being used primarily out of the bullpen last year, but with the Saints’ newest addition to the starting rotation, Sam Schmitt, unavailable, Collins had to find a replacement.
“I think he’s more than capable,” Collins said. “If he goes out there and throws a good four, or five innings for us then we will consider that a small victory.
“Hopefully he goes out there and throws a complete game. But, we’re not necessarily expecting that out of him. We’re just hoping for four or five solid innings and then we’ll finish it up with whoever we have.”
Kyle Gorski, who also pitched effectively last weekend, will be handed the ball in Sunday’s first game at 1 p .m. with Roderick “Roddy” MacNeil, who pitched a no-hitter last weekend, is to start game two.
The Brewers are a new entry into the GLUBL and are coached by former Oil City Stags manager Josh Randall, who has recruited a roster full of downstate college talent, but it also includes Pentwater’s Glenn Miller and Josh Riggs of Irons.
Off to a fast start, the Brewers present a very clear challenge for the Saints, who finished a close second in the league to Oil City last year and just missed qualifying for the National Amateur Baseball Federation (NABF) World Series.
“(Randall) recruited some Division 2 ball players, even a couple Division 1 guys, so he’s going to be solid,” Collins said. “Our team is no slouch. We’re a pretty solid ball club ourselves.
“We’re pleased with where we’re at. We weren’t real sure how it was going to start out with everything that started out late-February, early-March with this COVID thing, and nobody seeing that much baseball since then, obviously.
“We got together for a few small practices, then had a scrimmage and then we were into it. That first game last week we definitely knocked some rust off, made some mistakes here and there, but the rest of the weekend went fairly smooth and our pitching staff, I thought, was pretty darn good.”
Offensively, the Saints put up some impressive numbers against the Sports Academy, compiling a 34-4 advantage in runs scored with home runs from Alex Strickland and Nicholas Brezinski.
“I thought we hit the ball pretty well last week,” Collins said. “I thought the first game last week they probably hard their best pitching effort against us, but we still hit the ball, we still put it in play.
“Games two, three and four I thought we pretty much knocked the cover off the ball. That was good to see. The guys really enjoyed that and gave them some good confidence. Hopefully, we can continue that.”